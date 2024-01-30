 Munawar Faruqui Shares Photo Of Son Mikael Holding His Bigg Boss 17 Trophy
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
Munawar Faruqui Shares Photo Of Son Mikael Holding His Bigg Boss 17 Trophy | Photo Via Instagram

Munawar Faruqui is currently on cloud nine as he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17. He beat his close friend Abhishek Kumar and won a cash prize of ₹50 lakh and a luxurious brand-new car.

The stand-up comedian took to his Instagram story on Tuesday and shared a picture of his son Mikael holding his Bigg Boss 17 trophy. He added a red heart emoji as his son proudly posed for the photo.

Check it out:

article-image

Photo Via Munawar Faruqui's Instagram

article-image

Recently, Munawar also celebrated his Bigg Boss 17 win with his son, the father-son duo were seen cutting a cake together. The celebration was also joined by his friends and family at his home.

After winning Bigg Boss 17, Munawar headed to Dongri in Mumbai where he was greeted by a sea of fans. In the viral videos, he was seen standing on the sunroof of his car as he lifted his trophy.

He also shared a picture with Salman Khan on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi. Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance. Saari #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ka dil se shukriya #Karliya"

