Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Munawar Faruqui Lifts The Trophy, Takes Home ₹50 Lakh & Swanky New Car

Bigg Boss 17 is about to end today with a grand finale episode tonight on Sunday, 28 January 2024 after more than 100 days. The top 5 finalists were Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar.

However, Arun, Ankita and Mannara were eliminated from the reality show respectively. In the end, Abhishek and Munawar became the top two contestants.

Finally, the winner of Bigg Boss 17 was announced and Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy, beating his close friend Abhishek Kumar. After spending more than three months in the controversial house, he secured a place in the top 5 and became the winner of the show.

Earlier, during the finale episode, Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra arrived on the sets of Bigg Boss 17 to promote their new show Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Season 17 began Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudesh Lehri took the contestants on a laughter riot.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 started with contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Navid Sole, and Abhishek Kumar.

Later, K-pop singer Aoora, Manasvi Mamgai, Samarth Jurel, and Ayesha Khan joined the show as wild card contestants.