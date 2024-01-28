Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Mannara Chopra Becomes The Second Runner-Up, Gets Evicted

After more than 100 days, the last day of Bigg Boss season 17 is finally here. The top 5 finalists of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar. As of now, Arun Mashettey and Ankita Lokhande are evicted from the finale race.

Mannara Chopra has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 and ended up as the second runner-up of the reality show. She was the third finalist to have been eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Chopra's eviction came as a shock to her fans.

The top two contestants are Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar. The two will be fighting for the trophy.

The winner of Bigg Boss 17 will get a whooping price of ₹50 lakh prize and a brand new Hyundai Creta.

Earlier today, at the grand finale, evicted contestants, except Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi and Aoora marked their presence.

Read Also Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Arun Mashettey Becomes FIRST Contestant To Get Evicted

Meanwhile, the reality show began in October, last year with contestants Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, Navid Sole, Abhishek Kumar, Aoora, Manasvi Mamgai, Samarth Jurel and Ayesha Khan.