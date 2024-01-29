Munawar Faruqui Fulfills His Promise By Bringing Bigg Boss 17 Trophy To Dongri, Fans Mob His Car (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui arrived with his trophy in his native area, Dongri, in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. Hours after winning Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Munawar received a grand welcome by hundreds of his fans in Dongri.

Several pictures and videos of Munawar from Dongri have surfaced on social media platforms. In fact, even before he reached the Chaar Null area, his swanky car was mobbed by fans which made it difficult for the stand-up comedian and rapper to move ahead.

The police officers who were present there had to intervene and disperse the crowd. Take a look at some of the videos here:

Sharing one of the videos on X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan wrote, "Apna Munawar star ban gaya yaar... The crowd is going crazy. This type of hype I have never seen he didn't even reach dongri. Abhi ye halaat ha to dongri me kya hoga."

"Just look at the craze @munawar0018 God, the JANTA he has earned is next level," another user wrote.

Which some called him 'Dongri ka Raja,' others are heard chanting 'Munna, Munna' in the videos.

Soon after Munawar was announced as the winner by host Salman Khan, social media platforms were flooded with pictures and videos of celebrations that took place in Dongri in the wee hours on Monday.

Hundreds of his fan followers came together to burst firecrackers and celebrate with his son.

After winning the show, Munawar took to his official Instagram account to share a picture in which he is seen posing with Salman Khan as well as the trophy. Thanking the audience and his fans, he wrote, "Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta❤️ Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi 🏆❤️Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance ❤️Saari #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ka dil se shukriya."

"Aakhir kar trophy Dongri aagayi," he added.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Munawar said, "I am feeling surreal! I am over the moon right now. I have worked hard for the past three months for this very moment, and when I have finally won the trophy, I am falling short of words to express my joy."

He also credited his fans for his victory. Munawar added, "I was just being my real self on the show and I did not do anything different to impress the audience. So I believe this victory is because of the genuine love of my fans, who thought I deserved the win. I have just stepped outside the Bigg Boss house after three months and it will take some time for me to process and absorb the sea of love coming my way."