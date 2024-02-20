Odisha Shocker: IPS Aspirant Commits Suicide Due To Alleged Sexual Abuse By 'Demon' Father In Puri

Suicide | Representative Image

Bhubaneswar, February 20: A 14-year-old girl, who wanted to become an IPS officer, allegedly committed suicide in Puri district of Odisha. The victim was found hanging inside her house on Sunday, February 19. On Monday (February 20), the girl's mother alleged that she had taken her life because of sexual abuse by her father. A suicide note has also been recovered by the police in which the deceased girl blamed her father for her death.

Terming her husband a "demon", the girl's mother said he would sexually abuse her daughter after drinking alcohol. She further said that he would beat her if she tried to intervene. "I am ashamed of calling him my husband. He does not deserve to be a father," she was quoted as saying in a report.

Allegation Of Sexual Abuse Being Checked:

While the police confirmed the suicide, the allegation of sexual abuse are being verified. In the suicide note, according to the police, the victim wrote that her father had been scolding and hurling abuses at her. "Though it has been ascertained that he had been subjecting his daughter to frequent mental torture, the allegation of sexual exploitation is being verified. We will arrest him for abetting his daughter's suicide," Puri SP Pinak Mishra said.

Accused Hated By Villagers:

During preliminary investigation, villagers told cops that everyone hates the accused in the village. They said the accused would misbehave with people and hurl obscene remarks on women. "Some villagers had even asked him not to misbehave with his daughter, but to no avail," an officer said. A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding father.