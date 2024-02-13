Odisha Shocker: Woman, Presumed Dead By Family, Returns To Life Moments Before Cremation In Berhampur

Funeral pyre | Representational Image | Pexels

A woman, who was presumed dead by her family, woke up moments before cremation in Berhampur city of Odisha. The incident, which took place on Monday, February 13, left family and friends of 52-year-old Bujji Aamma stunned as they watched her sitting up minutes before her body was to be cremated. She was brought at the cremation ground in a hearse van.

Aamma had recently returned to her house from MKCG Medical College and Hospital where she had been treated for burn injuries. On February 1, She had suffered over 50% burn injuries in an accident at home. Despite the treatment, she had not recovered completely. However, her family's financial condition prevented them from taking her to another hospital.

According to Aamma's husband Sibaram Palo, she was not breathing on Monday, February 13, and did not open her eyes. "We thought she was dead and informed others in the locality to arrange a hearse van to carry the body to the cremation ground," Sibaram was quoted by a daily as saying. A hearsay van was arranged and Aamma was taken to a cremation ground in Bijapur.

Aamma Comes Alive!

Since Aamma's family is very poor, local residents collected money for her last rites. The funeral pyre was being readied. However, she suddenly woke up. "Aamma opened her eyes and responded to our calls, which shocked us," a local resident, who arrived to attend the last rites, said. The van driver was called again and Aamma went to home in the same vehicle.