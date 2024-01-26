Odisha Accident: Seven Dead As Speeding Scorpio Hits Autorickshaw, Bike While Overtaking On Highway; Shocking Visuals Surface

X

Odisha: Seven people were killed, and eight others were critically injured after a speeding Scorpio hit a rickshaw and a bike while overtaking on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh highway on Friday afternoon.

The purported CCTV footage of the horrific incident which surfaced on social media shows the speeding white Scorpio hitting the rickshaw and then the bike.

Watch the video here:

(Warning: Disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised.)

The accident took place in Boriguma, located near Jagdalpur city in Odisha.

According to police, the autorickshaw was carrying a total of 15 passengers, resulting in seven fatalities and leaving eight in critical condition. While all occupants of the Scorpio emerged unharmed, the person on the bike lost his life in the collision.

News reports suggest that three individuals succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while four others lost their lives in the hospital.

Driver of the Scorpio fled the scene

Following the incident, the driver of the Scorpio fled the scene, prompting a police investigation into the matter. The police are currently examining the CCTV footage to understand the sequence of events leading to the tragic accident.