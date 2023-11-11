Delhi Accident: CCTV Footage Reveals Driver Suffered Heart Attack, Lost Control Of DTC Bus & Rammed Into Vehicles In Rohini

CCTV Footage Reveals Driver Suffered Heart Attack, Lost Control Of DTC Bus & Rammed Into Vehicles In Rohini | Twitter

Delhi: The horrific CCTV footage of the bus accident that occurred on November 4 in Delhi's Rohini area in which one person died and several others were injured revealed that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) electric bus driver suffered heart attack while driving the the bus and the bus went out of control. The video of the bus driver suffering heart attack while driving the bus has surfaced on the internet and it can be seen in the video that the bus went out of control and fatally hit one person and crashes into several other vehicles on the road.

The CCTV footage Show driver suffering a heart attack

The CCTV footage of the driver suffering a heart attack while driving the bus has surfaced on social media. The police has been investigating the accident and found that the accident occurred after the bus driver suffered a heart attack and left the steering and fell off from the seat to the side.

Another man can be seen in the video trying to rescue the bus driver while he was suffering heart attack. The CCTV footage has brought to the fore the reason behind the horrific accident that occurred on Saturday (November 4). The accident occurred around 2.45 pm near Vishram Chowk in Awantika.

The speeding DTC bus went out of control

On November 4, the visuals of the accident showed that the speeding DTC bus went out of control in the middle of the road in Rohini area and the bus rammed into a white car and then an e-rickshaw, the bus then crashed into the scooters and cycles parked on the side of the road.

#WATCH | One person died after being hit by a DTC bus in Delhi's Rohini area. Further investigation is underway: Delhi Police



(CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/Bt1ipo9GYr — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

Luckily, the bus stopped after some time and did not move any further as the driver of the bus had lost consciousness due to the heart attack and further damage was controlled.

The bus driver was taken into custody

The other man who is seen in the video from inside the bus pulled the key and turned the bus ignition off after the accident occurred and stopped the bus from moving any further.

Another man came on the bus and attempted to rescue the driver, but the driver was not responding, they both got down from the bus and brought water for the driver.

The bus driver was taken into custody by the police after they reached the spot. There are reports that the driver and the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

