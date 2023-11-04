 Delhi: 1 Killed After Being Hit By Speeding DTC Bus As Driver Rams Into Several Vehicles in Rohini; Horrific Visuals Surface
Visuals of the crash are going viral on social media which shows the speeding bus hitting a white car from behind before crashing into parked scooters on the side of the road.

Saturday, November 04, 2023
A deadly accident took place in Delhi on Saturday as a DTC bus driver lost control of the vehicle and fatally hit a person before crashing into several two wheelers in Delhi's Rohini area.

One person suffered serious injuries in the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital but he died during treatment.

Another CCTV footage shows several bystanders running for cover as the bus crashes into the cycles and scooters. Nearly 12 two-wheelers were badly damaged by the bus, according to reports.

