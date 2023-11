Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Bawana Industrial Area; Visuals Surface |

Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a factory in the Bawana industrial area of Delhi on Saturday afternoon. A total of 20 fire tenders were rushed to the site after the information on the incident was received. No injuries or casualties were reported, according to preliminary information.

#WATCH | A massive fire broke out in a factory in Bawana industrial area of Delhi today. 20 fire tenders rushed to the site. No injuries or casualties reported. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/xDq1crdieA — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.