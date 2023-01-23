Lucknow viral video! After bike, couple indulges in PDA through car's sunroof at Lohia Path (Watch) | Twitter video screengrab

Lucknow: A video of a couple romancing on the roads on Lucknow has gone viral on social media once again. The video is reportedly from Lucknow's posh area, Lohia Path and this time its a car's sunroof wherein a couple was spotted romancing. The video has been shot by a vehicle which is right behind this car. A commentary on the incident can also be heard in the video wherein the people shooting the video can be heard saying how the city is rapidly changing and how this was once a very uncommon site in the capital city.

Not long back, a video had gone viral on social media wherein a couple on a scooter was seen romancing on the streets of Hazratganj in Lucknow.

Watch the viral video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A young couple wearing black and white clothing are visible in the said video which was posted on social media on Monday. In the video, which is a little over 30-second long, the couple can be seen kissing from the open sunroof. The two then slip back inside the car.

Only recently, a couple making out on a moving scooter was spotted on Lucknow's Hazratganj. The Lucknow police had arrested the man for violating the Motor Vehicle Act and spreading obscenity.

Law's around open sunroof

Poking head out of a car's sunroof makes one liable for a fine. This is because in an event of an accident the individual can be fatally injured. In addition to this, it can be a cause of nuisance and distraction for the other vehicles on the road.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)