Looking for the perfect job? Now you can get paid Rs 36,500 to watch Netflix, eat pizza at home

Looking for the perfect job to escape the horrors of working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Well, now you can get paid to watch Netflix and eat pizza in the comfort of your home.
Although this sounds straight out of every millennial's dream, it is indeed authentic. BonusFinder is looking for a 'professional binge watcher', who will 'be paid to watch Netflix and eat takeout pizza'.
All the candidates have to do for the lucrative role is to watch three Netflix shows while eating taking pizzas on National Pizza Day on February 9. They are then required to judge the shows and the pizzas on a list of criteria mentioned on the website.
"What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day on February the 9th, than getting paid to sit back, relax and enjoy some quality pizza and online entertainment.
Having already sourced professional burger testers, ice cream testers, candy testers and pumpkin pie testers, we're now on the hunt for the perfect candidate to inform us of the best bingeable Netflix shows and the best takeout pizza to help us all through these turbulent times," reads the description on the website.
The U.S. website, which is dedicated to reviewing and offering deals for legal gambling sites, is offering $500 for the unusual job.
How to apply?
You're required to enter your details in the form on the website and describe why you'd be perfect for the role. The more creative your entries, the better chances of you getting hired as a 'professional binge watcher'.
