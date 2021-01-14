Looking for the perfect job? Now you can get paid Rs 36,500 to watch Netflix, eat pizza at home

Looking for the perfect job to escape the horrors of working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Well, now you can get paid to watch Netflix and eat pizza in the comfort of your home.

Although this sounds straight out of every millennial's dream, it is indeed authentic. BonusFinder is looking for a 'professional binge watcher', who will 'be paid to watch Netflix and eat takeout pizza'.

All the candidates have to do for the lucrative role is to watch three Netflix shows while eating taking pizzas on National Pizza Day on February 9. They are then required to judge the shows and the pizzas on a list of criteria mentioned on the website.