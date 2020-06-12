Hey, shopaholics! Now you can get paid to shop online. Yes, a company is looking for a group of freelancers, who will be offered £1,500 each, to shop online. And they even get to keep what they have bought.

United Kingdom based company Outfund is offering candidates £70 a day, to buy things from the pop ads on social media sites. All the candidate has to do is be active on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat and find items to buy. They have to work five days a week for at least two-and-a-half hours. The eligibility criteria is that the applicants have to be over 18 years of age and speak fluent English. By the end of the week, the candidate will have to write a detailed report which will be used for research purposes.

Speaking about the offer, the CEO and founder of Outfund, Daniel Lipinski, said, "We're looking for candidates on a one month freelance contract basis to help with our initial research, but depending how things go it might be something we end up looking into regularly to ensure we're up to date with everything a startup business might need, regardless of the industry they're in. We're really excited to get started and encourage any serial shoppers and social media lovers to apply!"

The excerpts from the website reads: "We’re excited to announce that we’re on the hunt for five individuals to help us conduct some important market research.

We’re recruiting Social Spenders, who will be paid to buy items from adverts they see on their social media accounts, such as Instagram and Facebook. You can apply through this form."