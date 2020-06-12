Thug Life: Man 'calmly' walks into hospital with meat cleaver stuck in head

In a shocking incident in China's Hubei province, a man walked into a hospital with a bloodstained meat cleaver embedded in his skull. The man arrived at the Chongyang People’s Hospital's accident and emergency department with two other men. What left the hospital staff and onlookers stunned was that the was totally calm as he awaited treatment.

In the pictures, the man can be seen accompanied by two male acquaintances. A footage taken at the hospital, showed the man sitting on the bed, completely calm, with the meat cleaver still lodged in his forehead.

According to AsiaWire, he visited the hospital late on June 8. The spokesperson of the hospital said that he had to under go a surgery to remove the cleaver from his forehead.The man is currently recovering at the same hospital.

Reports suggest that the incident took place when unnamed patient had an 'alteracation' with an assailant.

“We’ve yet to receive any reports related to the incident, but we’re looking into it, " said an officer of the county’s Tiancheng Police Station.