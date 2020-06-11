Russian Instagram star expecting baby with 20-year-old step-son

Marina Balmasheva ran away with her husband’s eldest son after the two developed romantic feelings for each other. Marina married Voya's father Alexey Shavyrin when he (Voya) was just seven. She has five adopted children, who are currently staying with Alexey.

Mirror.co.uk quoted Alexey Shavyrin saying as: "She seduced my son, Vova is not capable of that...He had not had a girlfriend before her."

He added, "They were not shy to have sex while I was at home. I would have forgiven her cheating, if it wasn't my son. She was running to my son's bed from our bedroom when I was sleeping."

Their relationship recieves mixed reactions on social media. While some deem it as 'incest', others leave posive comment. A user wrote, "What shocks me most is that this boy grew up before her very eyes."

"Damn I can not! The last time I come across some kind of dumb and addicted people, I have to delve into myself (since there are so many of them) these right people are enraged. Marina, I wish you female happiness, in short be happy! You are cool," read another comment.