Russian Instagram star expecting baby with 20-year-old step-son

Russian Instagram personality Marina Balmasheva, who eloped with her 20-year-old step son Vladimir 'Voya' Shavyrin, has revealed that they're expecting a baby. The 35-year-old weight-loss vlogger shared a video of her step-son, now lover, reacting to a positive pregnancy test.
Sharing the video, she wrote, "Tired of hiding. I know that the deadline is still small. That ultrasound with the heart is yet to come. But I want you to know that. Everything is possible in this world. We are 4 weeks and yes. That is why we decided to get married."
Earlier this year, the social media star took to her handle to pen down a lengthy note about her 'sincere' relationship with Voya. She revealed that their relationship bloomed when he returned home from university on a break.
Marina Balmasheva ran away with her husband’s eldest son after the two developed romantic feelings for each other. Marina married Voya's father Alexey Shavyrin when he (Voya) was just seven. She has five adopted children, who are currently staying with Alexey.
Mirror.co.uk quoted Alexey Shavyrin saying as: "She seduced my son, Vova is not capable of that...He had not had a girlfriend before her."
He added, "They were not shy to have sex while I was at home. I would have forgiven her cheating, if it wasn't my son. She was running to my son's bed from our bedroom when I was sleeping."
Their relationship recieves mixed reactions on social media. While some deem it as 'incest', others leave posive comment. A user wrote, "What shocks me most is that this boy grew up before her very eyes."
"Damn I can not! The last time I come across some kind of dumb and addicted people, I have to delve into myself (since there are so many of them) these right people are enraged. Marina, I wish you female happiness, in short be happy! You are cool," read another comment.
