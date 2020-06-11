One million people sign petition to shut down PornHub for allegedly holding and profiting from sex trafficking, child rape videos

Over one million people across the world have signed the petition led by anti-trafficking expert Laila Mickelwait to shut down Pornhub for allegedly holding and profiting from sex trafficking and child rape videos on the website.

The petition is based on the evidence of several cases that allegedly involve child rape, women trafficking videos on the porn site.

The campaign against the adult site also led to a large protest in front of PornHub's main office in Montreal, Canada on International Women's Day, earlier this year.

The petition cites the case of a 15-year-old girl who had been missing for a year, and was finally found after her mother was tipped off that her daughter was being featured in videos on the site.

Her trafficker, who is now facing a felony charge, was identified using surveillance footage of him with his victim. 58 videos of her rape and sexual abuse by the trafficker were discovered on Pornhub.