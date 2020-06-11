One million people sign petition to shut down PornHub for allegedly holding and profiting from sex trafficking, child rape videos

Over one million people across the world have signed the petition led by anti-trafficking expert Laila Mickelwait to shut down Pornhub for allegedly holding and profiting from sex trafficking and child rape videos on the website.
The petition is based on the evidence of several cases that allegedly involve child rape, women trafficking videos on the porn site.
The campaign against the adult site also led to a large protest in front of PornHub's main office in Montreal, Canada on International Women's Day, earlier this year.
The petition cites the case of a 15-year-old girl who had been missing for a year, and was finally found after her mother was tipped off that her daughter was being featured in videos on the site.
Her trafficker, who is now facing a felony charge, was identified using surveillance footage of him with his victim. 58 videos of her rape and sexual abuse by the trafficker were discovered on Pornhub.
The 'TraffickingHub' petition cites another story of a 14-year-old girl Rose Kalemba from Ohio who was taken at knifepoint, raped for twelve hours, and the crime scene videos of her abuse were uploaded to Pornhub.
According to reports, Pornhub refused to take down her videos after she pleaded with the site. But, only when she threatened to take legal action, Pornhub took down the videos.
The petition also brings to light that the most searched term on the adult site is "teen".
"The search results feature many girls who look 13 years old at best — girls with braces, pigtails, flat chests, no makeup, extremely young faces, holding teddy bears and licking lollipops, all while being aggressively penetrated. A quick search for the word “teen” turns up titles such as “Young Girl Tricked,” “Innocent Brace Faced Tiny Teen F---ed,” “Tiny Petite Thai Teen,” “Teen Little Girl First Time,” on and on ad infinitum," states the petition.
It accuses PornHub of not having a "reliable system in place to verify that those in the videos it hosts are not trafficked children being raped on film in order to line the pockets of its executives."
With that said, the petition looks keen on holding the executives accountable and to shutdown the 'super-predator' site PornHub.