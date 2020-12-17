'Renews one’s faith in humanity': Pennsylvanian waitress gets Rs 3.6 lakh as tip on a bill of Rs 18,000

A waitress, who works in Pennsylvania's Anthony restaurant at Paxon Hollow, received a tip of $5000 on a $205 bill, shortly before Governor Tom Wolf temporarily banned indoor dining at restaurants in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, a group of golfers - who are regular customers at the restaurant - left a lavish tip for waitress, Gianna DiAngelo.

Expressing gratitude, the restaurant took to their official Facebook page and wrote, "We have no words other than THANK YOU !!

Unbelievable support for our staff here!!

THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU !!

Thank you for helping our staff get through the holidays !!

We LOVE and APPRECIATE you ALL !!

We have the best community around !!"