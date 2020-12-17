'Renews one’s faith in humanity': Pennsylvanian waitress gets Rs 3.6 lakh as tip on a bill of Rs 18,000

A waitress, who works in Pennsylvania's Anthony restaurant at Paxon Hollow, received a tip of $5000 on a $205 bill, shortly before Governor Tom Wolf temporarily banned indoor dining at restaurants in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases.
On Saturday, a group of golfers - who are regular customers at the restaurant - left a lavish tip for waitress, Gianna DiAngelo.
Expressing gratitude, the restaurant took to their official Facebook page and wrote, "We have no words other than THANK YOU !!
Unbelievable support for our staff here!!
THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU !!
Thank you for helping our staff get through the holidays !!
We LOVE and APPRECIATE you ALL !!
We have the best community around !!"
Reacting to the viral post, a user commented, "This is so amazing! It would not surprise me that the person who was so generous was in a state of gratitude for something. Being grateful has a snowball effect."
"Wow so incredibly wholesome people should help other people out in this time of need , if you do go out and grab a bite to get remember to help the people who are making your food," wrote another user.
In an interview with ABC News, the waitress who's studying to be a nurse was quoted as saying, "I'm just happy with anything. So when they were saying $5,000, I just couldn't even believe it. I'm going to put that money away toward college and pay it forward to do something good for other people."
