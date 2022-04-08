'Life of a rose': THIS tattoo artist inked 70 people to illustrate timelapse of the flower; watch video

Love tattooing your skin? This artist's work would leave you stunned! He took to ink about 70 times on different people to trace and gracefully illustrate the time lapse of a rose.

Identified as Balazs Bercsényi, is a multidimensional tattoo artist from Pécs, Hungary. In one of his video posts on Instagram, he shared a series of his art work that showcased the rose flower - from a bud to being planted in a vase.

When @pubity asked Balaz over his idea behind the 'Life of a rose' tattoo, he said “The animation tattoo shows that our life is fragile, and nothing is permanent in this planet, except love, that’s what the rose represents, the birth and the death cycle, being in the purpose of love."

The video has attracted praise over the effortful creation, along 5,72,178 views. However, the video was shared as long as early 2019, it has now resurfaced on the internet. Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 12:46 PM IST