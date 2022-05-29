Life lessons taught by 90s cartoon characters

Image credits: Google

Growing up is tough. As a kid, I had a list as long as my height of my favourite cartoon characters. While TV time was limited, I cherished Sunday mornings watching my favourite cartoon characters defeating evil and learning life lessons. Learning never has an ending. From the time you are born till you die, we are all on a sojourn of life. Every experience in our life teaches us many things. At school, with friends every minute teaches us something. We just need to have an eye for learning. Our cartoon characters with whom we have grown up have also given us some great life lessons.

Here are some life lessons my animated friends taught me and many other '90s kids of my generation.

Popeye

We remember our mom's chasing us around the hall room whenever it was time to have our green leafy vegetables. This cartoon character became every mom's knight in shining armour, as he ate a box of raw spinach and gained immense strength to fight against Bruno, and impress Olive. He taught every kid the importance of green leafy vegetables.

Scooby-Doo

Loyalty is one of the most important aspects of friendship. Being a good friend means being a loyal companion. Regardless of the circumstances, Scooby-Doo sticks by his best friend Shaggy.

Mr Bean

Mr Bean was a lonely person who was always happy. His only best friend was Teddy who was a non-living creature. Mr Bean's character taught us that you do not need anyone's company to experience happiness. Happiness is within you. One should be happy with oneself and enjoy one's own company.

Tom and Jerry

Tom, the naughty cat always failed to get hold of Jerry, the cute yet smart mouse. Tom and Jerry made us laugh through their battles and also made us understand the meaning of true friendship.

Cinderella

The beautiful damsel in distress taught us the importance of being nice and sweet to everyone. Her character can be associated with love and romance but she did not go to the ball to find some good looking prince. The love at first sight with the prince was a mere coincidence. It just goes to show that you find love when you least expect it.