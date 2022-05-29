e-Paper Get App

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 enters 100 crore club; Twitter users say 'Content always works'

The movie is a sequel to 2007 hit movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 | @filmykeema (twitter)

Anees Bazmee’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the ticket windows. The movie has become the highest-grossing movie of Kartik's career. The film's second Saturday collection is the third Hindi movie this year to have earned Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. The horror comedy movie is running high on publicity.

Fans who have watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have been sharing their reactions related to the film entering Rs 100 crore mark on Twitter.

The movie is a sequel to 2007 hit movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa and has been produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. The movie was officially announced in 2019 and was scheduled to release in 2020. Although, the film got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has now been released.

Read Also
Deepika Padukone bids adieu to Cannes Film Festival in an elegant white ruffle saree
article-image
Read Also
Salman Khan saunters in for Karan Johar's birthday bash; fans praise 'Bhai ki entry'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralBhool Bhulaiyaa 2 enters 100 crore club; Twitter users say 'Content always works'

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan: Leaked tape suggests ousted PM Imran Khan reached out to Zardari ahead of no-trust vote

Pakistan: Leaked tape suggests ousted PM Imran Khan reached out to Zardari ahead of no-trust vote

Nepal: Tara Air flight with 22 onboard, including 4 Indians, goes missing

Nepal: Tara Air flight with 22 onboard, including 4 Indians, goes missing

Russian President Putin warns France, Germany over arms supplies to Ukraine

Russian President Putin warns France, Germany over arms supplies to Ukraine

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek finds focus at French Open amid 31-match run

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek finds focus at French Open amid 31-match run

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.66 crore

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.66 crore