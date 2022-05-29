Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 enters 100 crore club; Twitter users say 'Content always works'

Anees Bazmee’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the ticket windows. The movie has become the highest-grossing movie of Kartik's career. The film's second Saturday collection is the third Hindi movie this year to have earned Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. The horror comedy movie is running high on publicity.
Fans who have watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have been sharing their reactions related to the film entering Rs 100 crore mark on Twitter.
The movie is a sequel to 2007 hit movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa and has been produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. The movie was officially announced in 2019 and was scheduled to release in 2020. Although, the film got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has now been released.
