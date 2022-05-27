Salman Khan saunters in for Karan Johar's birthday bash; fans praise 'Bhai ki entry'

Image credits: Instagram

Karan Johar hosted a lavish birthday bash on Wednesday night which was a star-studded affair. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora and many more attended the party. Paps also spotted Salman Khan as he arrived in style for Johar's 50th birthday party.

Fans of Khan went crazy after watching his swag-filled walk at Johar's birthday bash. Netizens were impressed by the same. Check out their tweets here.

Khan arrived at the party wearing a black jacket that he paired with a black T-shirt and blue jeans. He looked dapper in the photo.

The actor also smartly posed for the paps. Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao were also spotted at Johar's party. The Dangal actor wore a navy blue velvet suit over a blue T-shirt and matched it with blue denim jeans.