Leap Day 2020: Here are some myths associated with February 29

Here are some of them.

1. February 29 is an unlucky day: This myth is prevalent not only in India but in several other places as well. People believe that anyone who is born on this day will have to lead a life full of unlucky occurrences and suffering. Maybe the ability to not celebrate one’s birthday every year could be considered unlucky! According to Scottish folklore, the leap day is said to be their Friday the 13th.

2. February 29 is a proposal day: This Irish proposal day is one of the most popular myths. It is just like any other proposal but the other way around. History says St Brigid struck a deal with St Patrick to allow women to propose men every four years. This ritual is believed to have been introduced to balance the traditional roles of men and women just the way a leap day balances the calendar.

3. February 29 is a no-no to marriage: The Greeks have tagged it to be unlucky for couples to marry during a leap year and especially on a leap day. One in five engaged couples in Greece plan to avoid getting hitched in a leap year. There's also a superstition that divorced couples who are separated during a leap year will never find happiness again.

4. February 29 is an astrologer’s myth: Astrologers say that those born on a leap day have unusual talents like the ability to burp the alphabet or paint like Picasso!