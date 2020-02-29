Leap Day 2020: Google celebrates February 29 with fancy doodle

A leap day is added in various solar calendars (calendars based on the Earth's revolution around the Sun), including the Gregorian calendar which is the most standard of the world. Whereas, Lunisolar calendars (months based on the phases of the Moon) add a leap or intercalary month instead.

The Rare Disease day is observed on February 29 in leap years, whereas in common years, the day is celebrated on February 28.

There are many facts and myths circled around this day that keeps it out of the ordinary. People around the world celebrate leap day with various superstitions, folklore and traditions since such a day occurs only once every four years.

In Ireland, United Kingdom, Bachelor's Day is celebrated on Leap Day where a woman can propose marriage to a man on February 29.

While in Greece it is considered unlucky to marry on Leap Day.

The odds of being born on a leap day are 1 in 1500, which is enough for someone to feel special.