Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on February 29, 2020

Heavy traffic is usually a problem in Mumbai as the city never sleeps and due to traffic snarls, roads closed and pothole-ridden roads, Mumbaikars usually try and avoid taking out their vehicles on streets.

Recently, a study report by IDFC Institute has revealed that drivers Mumbaikars waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic.

While drivers waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, they end up spending an average of 10-15 days in traffic. The traffic situation worsens during the rainy season.

Another study report by location technology specialist TomTom, revealed that during the rush-hour journey in Mumbai takes 65 percent longer. "Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic," the report said. Mumbai was even ranked as the fourth most congested city in the world.

Keeping this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:

1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade

2. Ramabai Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station

3. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station

4. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi

5. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Marathon Future X

6. Old Cadell Rd/ SVS Rd near Siddhivinayak Temple

7. Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Rd near Wadala Rd

8. Chunabhatti Flyover/Eastern Express Highway/Sion Flyover

9. Hans Bhurga Marg/Santacruz-Chembur link Rd

10. Airport Rd/ IA Project Rd

11. Khairani Rd

12. LBS road, Thane near Uthalsar Temple