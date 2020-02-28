Mumbai Accident: Height barrier of FOB near Kings Circle collapses, leads to traffic snarls

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railways said that a car has dashed the barrier due to which it got dislocated but there was no impact on suburban services due to this incident. “The police department has seized the car and investigation is underway. However no one was injured and none of the harbour line services were disrupted since morning,” he said

The locals, who immediately took to social media to express their ire, shared a photo, in which a huge iron block can be seen lying on the street. The traffic police and local police were alerted about the incident. Traffic police immediately roped in a crane, to move the iron barrier blocking the traffic and vehicular movement was normalised after an hour.

The traffic during the peak hours on Friday was badly hit due to the accident and led to a bottleneck traffic on the roads leading to Sion flyover, which has been shut for vehicular movement from Thursday evening to Monday morning. Traffic snarls were reported between Sion and Dadar, which took motorists over 70 minutes to cross over.