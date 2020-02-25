Mumbai Traffic Update: Sion flyover be shut again from Feb 27 for second phase of repairs

To avoid traffic congestion this time, the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) have deployed extra force on the EEH.

Harshali Bhagde, a standard 12 student from Chembur, who is appearing for her HSC examinations at SIES College in Sion, said, "Last week during the flyover repairs, I managed to reach the exam centre hardly five minutes before the exams began. But this time, I won't take any chances and leave home an hour early and wait at the exam hall."

"Barricades and traffic policemen will be deployed to help people with diversions. Last week, despite prior intimation given to motorists, there was a traffic bottleneck. However, we hope that motorists take the alternative roads and avoid getting stuck in congestion," a senior traffic official said.

The repair work was undertaken after the findings of a structural audit by the Indian Institute of Technology had revealed that the pillars of the Sion flyover had become weak and needed immediate attention.

Moreover, after the entire process of repairs, which is changing the bearings and expansion joints, is completed by mid-April, the flyover will be shut for at least two weeks to resurface it with concrete, an MSRDC official said.