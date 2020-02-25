Mumbai Traffic Update: Sion flyover be shut again from Feb 27 for second phase of repairs

Mumbai: The Sion flyover will be shut for four days -- from February 27 to March 2 -- as the second phase of repairs will be undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) during these days.
The repairs, scheduled from Thursday evening to next Tuesday morning, would eventually result in traffic snarls and congestion on the weekdays.
With the ongoing HSC exams, students commuting to their examination centres in the eastern suburbs will be the most hit, besides office-goers and motorists.
"The second phase of the repairs of Sion flyover, which connects the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), was to be carried out from February 20-24, but as the first phase was delayed by a day, the second one was postponed. This phase is scheduled to start at 6 pm on Thursday and traffic will be allowed to resume at 7 am on March 2," an MSRDC official said.
The repair process, which has been divided into eight phases, will render the flyover shut to replace its 170 bearings and expansion joints. The first phase of the repairs was supposed to be carried out from February 14 (Friday) 5 am to February 17 (Monday) 5 am, however, as crucial repairs in the first block was incomplete, it was extended by a day, which overshot the scheduled time.
Closure of Sion flyover in the first phase of repairs had resulted in a bottleneck traffic congestion on the south-bound roads, towards Dadar from Thane on all five days.
To avoid traffic congestion this time, the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) have deployed extra force on the EEH.
Harshali Bhagde, a standard 12 student from Chembur, who is appearing for her HSC examinations at SIES College in Sion, said, "Last week during the flyover repairs, I managed to reach the exam centre hardly five minutes before the exams began. But this time, I won't take any chances and leave home an hour early and wait at the exam hall."
"Barricades and traffic policemen will be deployed to help people with diversions. Last week, despite prior intimation given to motorists, there was a traffic bottleneck. However, we hope that motorists take the alternative roads and avoid getting stuck in congestion," a senior traffic official said.
The repair work was undertaken after the findings of a structural audit by the Indian Institute of Technology had revealed that the pillars of the Sion flyover had become weak and needed immediate attention.
Moreover, after the entire process of repairs, which is changing the bearings and expansion joints, is completed by mid-April, the flyover will be shut for at least two weeks to resurface it with concrete, an MSRDC official said.
Sion flyover repair schedule
Feb 14 to Feb 17 (Extended by a day)
From 5 am on Friday to 5 am on Monday
Feb 20 to Feb 24 (Postponed)
From 10 pm on Thursday to 6 am on Monday
Feb 27 to March 2 (Scheduled)
From 10 pm on Thursday to 6 am on Monday
March 5 to March 9
From 10 pm on Thursday to 6 am on Monday
March 12 to March 16
From 10 pm on Thursday to 6 am on Monday
March 19 to March 23
From 10 pm on Thursday to 6 am on Monday
March 26 to March 30
From 10 pm on Thursday to 6 am on Monday
April 2 to April 6
From 10 pm on Thursday to 6 am on Monday
