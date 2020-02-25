Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on February 25, 2020

Mumbai is among the 10 most congested cities in the world, according to the just-released 2019 TomTom Traffic Index. Pothole-ridden roads, frequent speed breakers, traffic snarls of the factors that restrict people from taking out their vehicles out on streets in Mumbai.
The financial capital of India was recently ranked as the fourth most congested city in the world, according to the TomTom traffic index, with 65% congestion and drivers spending an average of 10-15 days in traffic.
In Mumbai a journey during rush-hour takes 65 percent longer. In Delhi it is 58 percent longer, the report prepared by location technology specialist TomTom, which also supplies maps for Apple and Uber, said.
Keeping this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:
1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade
2. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point Fire Station
3. Jamshedji Tata Road near Churchgate Station
4. Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road near Fort
5. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station
6. Morland Road near Nagpada
7. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi
8. NM Johi Marg or Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station
9. Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road near Wadala Station
10. Old Cadell Rd/SVS Rd near Siddhivinayak Temple
11. Chunabhatti Flyover/Sion flyover near Sion Station
