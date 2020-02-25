Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on February 25, 2020

Mumbai is among the 10 most congested cities in the world, according to the just-released 2019 TomTom Traffic Index. Pothole-ridden roads, frequent speed breakers, traffic snarls of the factors that restrict people from taking out their vehicles out on streets in Mumbai.

The financial capital of India was recently ranked as the fourth most congested city in the world, according to the TomTom traffic index, with 65% congestion and drivers spending an average of 10-15 days in traffic.