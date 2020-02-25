Mumbai Weather Update: City gets some relief from hot weather as temperature drops to 32.5°C

Mumbaikars to get some respite from heat as maximum temperature on Tuesday dropped slighty to 32.5°C, this comes a day after temperature rose to 34.5°C on Monday.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast's the maximum temperature will be 32.5°C, with a minimum temperature of 18°C as per the Santacruz observatory on Tuesday. In the meanwhile, the weather report forecasted a maximum temperature of 31.6°C and a minimum temperature of 21°C in Colaba.
The city will witness a clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 59% in Santacruz and 34% in Colaba, said the meteorological data. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 150 (Moderate) on Tuesday morning.
On Monday, IMD had forecasted that 34.5°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 19.4°C. On the other hand, the weather bureau forecasted that a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum temperature of 21°C in Colaba.
On February 18, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 38.1°C, 7.1°C above normal, while Colaba recorded 34.5°C, 4.9°C above normal. It is the highest temperature so far this year, this season.
