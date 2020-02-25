Mumbai Weather Update: City gets some relief from hot weather as temperature drops to 32.5°C

The city will witness a clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 59% in Santacruz and 34% in Colaba, said the meteorological data. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 150 (Moderate) on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, IMD had forecasted that 34.5°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 19.4°C. On the other hand, the weather bureau forecasted that a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum temperature of 21°C in Colaba.

On February 18, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 38.1°C, 7.1°C above normal, while Colaba recorded 34.5°C, 4.9°C above normal. It is the highest temperature so far this year, this season.