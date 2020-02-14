Mumbai Traffic Woes: Sion flyover to shut from today, here are the alternate routes

Mumbaikars brace yourself for traffic snarls from today as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will begin repair works on the Sion flyover.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Sion flyover will be shut for traffic from 5am on February 14 (Friday) to 5am on February 17 (Monday), and for seven weeks after that from 10pm every Thursday to 6am every Monday.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) in 2017 had conducted a structural audit of the bridge when it carried out structural audits on all city bridges and flyovers. The MSRDC was then directed to undertake the repairs immediately. The audit was conducted following the Andheri Gokhale bridge collapse, which claimed two lives.

Even, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to advise people to take alternate routes while MSRDC repairs the flyover. "Dear Mumbaikars, Please be advised about the alternative routes & diversions in the view of urgent repairing work of Sion Junction flyover & to prevent danger, obstruction & inconvenience to public, the following traffic regulation will be made effective from Dt14/02/2020 to Dt14/05/2020," Mumbai Police tweeted.