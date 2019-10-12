Sion flyover repairs delayed until BKC-Chunabhatti connector is operational

Mumbai: Sion flyover repair works to begin only after the newly-built Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)–Chunabhatti connector is opened for motorists, said an official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). He further informed that the flyover repair plan will be submitted to the traffic police by next week based on which the traffic diversions will be put in.

"The 1.1-kilometre long Sion flyover once shut for repairs, alternative diversions for traffic movement has to be planned to avert any traffic snarls, " said the official.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, which had conducted the structural audit of the Sion flyover, identified it in bad conditions and instructed the authorities to carry out the repair works immediately. The audit of all flyovers and foot-over-bridges was held after the Andheri Gokhale bridge collapse that claimed two lives in 2018.

The Free Press Journal had earlier reported about the Sion flyover repair work being delayed due to the BKC-Chunabhatti connector work. The sources from MSRDC revealed that the traffic police were denying permission to the repairs fearing traffic congestion on other roads.

The Sion flyover repair work was expected to begin earlier this year. However, the repairs will take place only after the BKC-Chunabhatti connector is inaugurated post polls. This flyover was constructed in 1990s and has become crucial connectivity for the eastern and central suburb commuters travelling to South Mumbai. On an average daily 15,000 vehicles use this flyover regularly.

The MSRDC has appointed Ajaypal Mangal company to carry out the repair works at an estimated cost of Rs 5.2 crore. A total of 145 bearings will be replaced and also the expansion joints will be repaired. The authority has stopped movement of heavy vehicles on this rickety Sion flyover to avoid any untoward incident.