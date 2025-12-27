BNMC Elections 2026: SVEEP Cell Launches Citywide Voter Awareness Campaign In Bhiwandi

Schoolchildren lead a voter awareness rally in Bhiwandi as the BNMC’s SVEEP Cell intensifies outreach ahead of the January 15, 2026 municipal elections | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Dec 27: In a major push to strengthen voter participation ahead of the Bhiwandi–Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) General Elections 2025–26, the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Cell of the civic body has launched an extensive voter awareness campaign across the city.

The initiative aims to educate citizens about the importance of voting and motivate them to exercise their democratic right on January 15, 2026.

Campaign Conducted Under Senior Civic Officials’ Guidance

The campaign is being carried out under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar and Additional Commissioner Nayana Sasane, and is coordinated by SVEEP Nodal Officer Shrikant Pardeshi.

A series of rallies and outreach activities have been organised through municipal schools, involving students, teachers, and civic staff to reach out directly to residents in different localities.

Student Rally Held At Temghar Village

One of the major programmes was held at Municipal School No. 44 in Temghar. A large rally of schoolchildren was taken through Temghar village, where students raised slogans urging citizens to come out and vote on January 15, 2026.

The rally created a vibrant atmosphere as young voices called upon residents to strengthen democracy by actively participating in the electoral process.

Officials And School Staff Participate In Programme

The programme was conducted in the presence of Assistant Nodal Officers Kalpana Talpade and Rahul Nadekar, along with School No. 44 headmistress Prajakta Pradeep Parab, teacher Pramod Suryavanshi, and several other teaching staff and civic employees, including Satyanarayan Golapelli, Sunil Bombere, Rajendra Salve, and Sanjay Godke.

Second Awareness Drive From Navivasti To Apsara Talkies

A similar awareness drive was organised by Municipal School No. 68 in Navivasti, where a student rally was taken out from Navivasti to Apsara Talkies.

During the march, students stopped at busy intersections and public places to appeal to citizens to vote and to understand the power of their ballot in shaping local governance.

Slogans highlighting the importance of voter participation and democratic responsibility echoed through the area, drawing attention from passers-by and local residents alike.

Teachers And Municipal Staff Join Rally

This programme was also attended by Assistant Nodal Officers Kalpana Talpade and Rahul Nadekar, along with teachers Javed Ansari, Mohammed Nasir, Naim Sheikh, and Syed Rizwan. Municipal staff members Pandit Kene, Pankaj Kumar Raut, Vicky Jadhav, and Sunny Owal were also present and assisted in coordinating the rally.

Children Used As Bridge Between Civic Body And Families

Through these student-led outreach programmes, the BNMC’s SVEEP Cell is attempting to connect with families and communities in a more personal and effective way.

By involving children in the campaign, the civic body hopes to spread the message of voter awareness from schools to homes, encouraging parents and elders to actively take part in the upcoming elections.

BNMC Appeals For Maximum Voter Turnout

Civic officials stated that such initiatives are crucial to improving voter turnout and ensuring that citizens are informed about their rights and responsibilities.

The BNMC has urged all eligible voters to participate in the municipal polls on January 15, 2026, and contribute to building a stronger and more inclusive local democracy.

