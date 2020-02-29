Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, February 29, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Think twice before saying yes to a project or a new assignment. Tension may arise in the workplace. People associated with the stock market will make small gains.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Don't neglect your health issues. Stay away from junk food. It is advisable to arrange your business meetings in the afternoon. Travelling is on the cards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

At the workplace and also at home, you will handle things diplomatically and will keep troubles at bay. Don't make any planning for the day, just go with the flow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Those seeking jobs may hear some good news. Your lover will influence you positively. With the blessings of almighty and parents, you will recover the losses.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your colleagues or associates will lend their helping hand to help you in finishing pending tasks on time. Those in the sports sector will do well.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your confidence level will rise and you will get more ambitious about work and family goals. Be patient, good marriage proposal will soon come to your way.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will earn recognition for the good work and efforts which you have made at the workplace. In the evening, you will spend lovely time with family/ loved ones.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Take proper care of your documents and all your valuables. Health needs proper care and attention. Situation at the workplace may get complicated, so be prepared.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Spend more time with your loved ones, it will surely bring positive changes in your life. Those in the steel industry might get a surprising news.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Relationships require new and fresh inputs. Try to mend your relationships with your closed ones, especially with partner, before they break and fall apart. Take care of health today.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

An amazing day waiting for you! Today, you will be at your best. With the help of skills and intelligence, you would achieve a lot. You feel energised and empowered.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will be able to put physical efforts more than an intellectual effort at the work front. You may be busier than usual due to an increase in business-related travel.

