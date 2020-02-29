Leap Day 2020: Ryan Reynolds offers first legal drink to '21-year-old'

‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds is perhaps among the witty lot who knows a thing or two when it comes to humour on social media. The actor, who doesn’t shy away to even troll his wife Blake Lively, has an interesting take on the Leap Year.

While it’s an ancient joke for those born on February 29th, there are those who take the leap with a pinch of dark humour. Ryan took to this special event as he had the honour of giving Leap Year baby Arlene Manko her first legal drink.

Arlene, 84 (technically) is one of the extraordinary peeps who celebrate their birthday once in four years. Ryan shared a video of her expressing how she feels turning officially 21 and having a giant glass of Gin, soda and slice of orange, which elevated her soul to only utter, “Holy Moses.”

Born in 1936, Arlene states, "I was technically 5-years-old when I got married.”