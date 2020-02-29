Leap Day 2020: Ryan Reynolds offers first legal drink to '21-year-old'

‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds is perhaps among the witty lot who knows a thing or two when it comes to humour on social media. The actor, who doesn’t shy away to even troll his wife Blake Lively, has an interesting take on the Leap Year.
While it’s an ancient joke for those born on February 29th, there are those who take the leap with a pinch of dark humour. Ryan took to this special event as he had the honour of giving Leap Year baby Arlene Manko her first legal drink.
Arlene, 84 (technically) is one of the extraordinary peeps who celebrate their birthday once in four years. Ryan shared a video of her expressing how she feels turning officially 21 and having a giant glass of Gin, soda and slice of orange, which elevated her soul to only utter, “Holy Moses.”
Born in 1936, Arlene states, "I was technically 5-years-old when I got married.”
On work front, Reynolds had mentioned on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" that ‘Deadpool 3’ is in the works last December. "We're working on it right now with the whole team. We're over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kind of crazy," he said.
Besides that, the actor also welcomed a third daughter privately last year, whose name hasn’t been revealed yet. Ryan married Blake Lively in 2012, they had their first daughter James in 2014, and second daughter Inez 2015.
