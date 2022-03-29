e-Paper Get App
Late for Pushpa trend? THIS recent video of girls from USA grooving to 'Saami Saami' goes viral

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

Do you think that the Pushpa fever has faded away? It's already long months that Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise hit entertainment screens, yet the vibes seem to not leave fans.

In a recent video, we can see two girls from USA grooving to the song 'Saami Saami' from the Tollywood release. Identified as Radhapriyanka, Raga the female duo were seen enjoying the steps of Rashmika Mandanna's dance number 'Saami Saami'.

Since the clip was shared a few days ago, it has gathered over 543K views, 21K likes and multiple comments. The video post was captioned hinting that the Pushpa fever doesn't seem to lower in the minds of these dancers, "Saami obsession".

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 03:06 PM IST