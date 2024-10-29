 ‘Last Ride For Demanding Breakup': Dimwit Youth Dangerously Rides Bike With Burqa-Clad Woman In Bangladesh; Netizens React To Viral Video
His jerky movements induced during the ride, which were part of the stunt, showed the woman seated behind him in a very perilous situation. She appeared to be nearly falling off the bike as the rider performed wavy movements during the ride. The burqa-clad woman saw a narrow escape from losing her grip and getting injured.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Bangladesh youth performs risky bike stunt with 'woman' seated behind; viral video records her nearly falling off two-wheeler | Rowshan Ahmed Arafat

A video showing a youth involved in a dangerous bike stunt on the roads of Bangladesh is going viral on social media. It records the dimwit biker speeding his bike and shaking it vigorously during a ride with a female pillion rider. The video records the chilling bike ride of the youth and the burqa-clad woman, leaving netizens both amused and worried.

Rowshan Ahmed Arafat, a content creator based in Bangladesh, recently uploaded a video on Instagram showing him riding a bike in an extremely risky manner. It firstly caught him on camera riding the two-wheeler without a helmet and later showed him involving in breathtaking stunts.

Watch video below

Arafat was seen violating almost every single road safety norm during his bike ride with the woman. He was seen shaking the bike vigorously to engage in a risky stunt on the roadway, putting both lives in danger.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat, Pledges Redevelopment Of Old Buildings Into Clusters If Elected
Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore To Feed Monkeys In Ayodhya
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction Leader Shaina NC Files Her Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat
Is Lakshmi Puja Celebrated On October 31 Or November 1? Know About Diwali's Correct Date, Muhurat & More
In the video, he was seen riding the bike in a shaky and zig-zag manner, frequently changing road lanes and speeding the vehicle.

She appeared to be nearly falling off the bike as the rider performed wavy movements during the ride.

The burqa-clad woman saw a narrow escape from losing her grip and getting injured. She was seen struggling to hold back to the bike and not fall on the road as the bike was speeding and dangerously involved in a road stunt.

The Bangladeshi bike rider uploaded the video of the risky bike ride online this October. Soon, it caught the attention of internet users, who were shocked by the chilling ride.

Netizens rush to comment on viral video

Till now, more than 65 million people have watched the video. Of them, many have reacted to the bike stunt in the comments box. They condemned the youth's act and demanded police action.

While some users were worried about the couple after coming across the bike stunt reel on Instagram, others expressed their witty remarks on it.

One commented, "Please jail mein daalo" Another wrote, "Kuch pata laga ghar pahuche ya (Did you get to know anything whether they reached home or...)?".

On a lighthearted note, people presumed that the scene unfolded after the woman asked for a breakup with the rider. Guessing it to be the situation, they believed this to be the last bike ride Arafat offered her. "She Asked for Break up, i Ask for last ride with her Meanwhile The Ride," read a comment in this regard. "Bro made so many attempts to get rid of her," said another.

Meanwhile, some claimed that the pillion rider who was dressed up as woman could actually be a man. "The she is actually he in burqa," a person wrote. Another user agreed to this and said, "I am 100% sure k ye girl nhi h."

