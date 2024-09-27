Influencer Does Pushups On Moving Bike, Video Of 'Khatarnaak' Bike Stunt Goes Viral

Bike stunt | Viral Video

In a video that is going viral on social media, an influencer identified as Niraj Yadav was seen doing pushups on a moving bike. Yadav uploaded the stunt video on Instagram to showcase his passion towards riding and it captured him standing at the edge of the seat in a very risky manner.

Sharing the video online, on September 17, he captioned the video and wrote, "Namaste India." A group of internet users were impressed by the reel, but a few pointed out how dangerous and unacceptable it was.

The video was widely circulated online and people slammed him for risking his life by doing such road stunt. People asked traffic police to look into the matter and take necessary action against him.

Watch video

Netizens react

Taking a dig at the act of Yadav performing pushups while riding his bike instead of his home or a gym, an X user wrote, "He probably doesn't get time to do push-ups at home. If a complaint is lodged against him with the police, he will be able to do proper push-ups in jail... someone please help him (translated)." "It is very dangerous to do such stunts which can put your life at risk. It is very dangerous for the society. Action should be taken against this (translated)," another added.

Netizens addressed the viral reel and stated that it not only puts the man's life into risk but also of those fellow commuters and walkers on the road. "Action should be taken against such people, these stunts often create problems for people walking on the road," they noted.

As of Friday 4 PM, there were no reports of police action against this incident.