Hyderabad: Police Book Male Bike Rider Performing Dangerous Stunts Wearing Burqa; Video Surfaces

Hyderabad, August 20: A viral video showed a male rider wearing a burqa and performing dangerous bike stunts on the streets of Hyderabad. The IS Sadan Police booked the man after his video showing him riding recklessly and performing dangerous stunts went viral on social media platform X.

The video showing the young rider performing dangerous stunts on the roads of Hyderabad wearing burqa reportedly went viral on August 19.

What Does The Viral Video Show?

The viral video shows two youth seated on a bike. The person riding the bike is shown wearing a burqa. For some time, it looks like it a woman in burqa is riding the bike.

However, the youngster riding the bike removes the face cover of the burqa and it is revealed that the rider is a man wearing burqa.

The man riding the bike then goes on to perform dangerous stunts on the bike and even tries to influence youngsters as some boys are seen acting astonished over the man's stunts. The man riding pillion while the rider performs dangerous stunts probably recorded the video and a case has also been filed against him, according to reports.

The video was shot with popular Bollywood song 'second-hand jawani' playing in the background. It is clear that the video was intended to be uploaded as a reel on social media platform.

The video also captured how those walking on the road acted astonished and suprised after seeing a burqa clad woman performing stunts on the bike. Another man riding pillion is seen cheering up the rider in burqa.

It was later revealed that the burqa clad rider was a man who was trying to play prank. However, his action surely and rightly didn't impress Hyderabad Police and the man was booked along with his friend.