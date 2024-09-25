 Lakhs Of Rupees Spent To Create This Bengaluru Auto Rickshaw; Go On Virtual Ride With This Viral Video
When the influencer gave the auto a look, the interiors impressed him even more. The auto carried a pop-magic, quite literally. It was learned that owner-driver Syed had spent lakhs of rupees to turn his auto into an artistic masterpiece.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Justin Bieber On Bengaluru Auto, | Instagram/Shakeel

In a viral video, an Instagram influencer named Shakeel featured an auto driver whose vehicle caught his attention and impressed him. He recorded the auto's appearance on camera after being wooed by it. "Guys, I just saw Justin Bieber on an auto," Shakeel said as the video opened, leaving netizens intrigued to know whether the celebrated singer was actually travelling in the auto. However, the video further showed the stunning features of the vehicle and it left people saying "Wow." It was learned that owner-driver Syed had spent lakhs of rupees to turn his auto into an artistic masterpiece.

Customised look

You might have come across auto rickshaws, trucks, and other vehicles using attractive bumper stickers for decoration purposes, adding a vibrant feel to it. The influencer recently saw an auto carrying a picture of Justin Bieber which made him interested towards exploring further and filming the three wheeler. He took a closer look at the vehicle and also interacted with its driver, only to learn that the auto rickshaw wala was a fan of the singer and was in absolute love with his ride. He had customised the vehicle with classy and cool features.

"The handles, the hand-start, and every bar, had been customised and designed. The engine idea was pure class. Not a speck of dust, not a scratch- he has taken care of his auto like it’s his own baby. Just as a beautiful learning for us all, doesn’t matter which ride you have, it matters how you treat it and how you take care of it," the video caption read while describing the striking look of the Bengaluru auto.

article-image
Bumper Stickers

When the influencer gave the auto a look, the interiors impressed him even more. The auto carried a pop-magic, quite literally. It had brought onboard some of the iconic characters and celebrities, including Spider man, Sallu bhai, Sanju baba, Madhuri, Aishwarya and the lead singer of kiss with the title Azam Bhoot Liner.

article-image

Shakeel was seen approaching the auto driver to understand his love and fan craze towards the 'Baby' singer after noticing his sticker placed at the front glass of the vehicle. Being impressed with the bumper stickers of Bieber, he asked the driver what made him stick it there. "I'm a fan of Justin Bieber," the owner-driver Syed replied. Notably, the conversation took place in Hindi and not Kannada.

