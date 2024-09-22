Bengaluru: Another Auto Driver Goes Viral For THIS Reason, Leaves Passenger & Netizens Stunned

Bengaluru Auto Driver Smartwatch QR Scan Code | X/Vishvajeet

Bengaluru is drawing the attention of social media users for auto rickshaw-related things these days. Earlier this month, an auto driver went viral on social media for slapping a woman passenger after she cancelled her Ola auto ride with him. Similarly, a netizen also reported how auto drivers in the city overloaded their vehicles to ferry school kids. After these instances from Bengaluru, another incident associated with the three-wheeler has surfaced online. In the recent case, another auto driver goes viral for a tech-savvy reason.

QR scan code on smartwatch

An auto driver from Bengaluru stunned the passenger on board and netizens after the passenger shared the stunning incident on X when he pulled out his smartwatch to show the QR scan code for facilitating digital payment.

A man named Vishvajeet took to social media to narrate his uncommon encounter with a tech savvy rickshaw driver in the IT hub, where on request for an online payment he was provided with a QR code on a smartwatch screen instead of laminated paper or a mobile screen. This left Vishvajeet stunned. "Auto anna pulled out the #peakBengaluru move (sic)," he wrote while sharing the picture of the auto driver showing his smartwatch (believed to be an Apple watch) for a payment scan code.

X post goes viral, evokes mixed responses

Now, this X post is going viral, and it has already attracted more than six lakh views. People acknowledged his acceptance of digital technologies and wrote, "This auto driver looks very smart, this is the magic of Digital India (sic)."

However, a few netizens pointed out that they still prefer paper cutouts displayed inside the vehicle instead of the auto driver diverting his attention from the road and taking his hands off the vehicle control system to show the smartwatch screen for payment purposes. "Liked it but, I prefer he should stick paper with QR code on back of seat (sic)," these users wrote.