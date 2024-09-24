 Viral Photo: Bengaluru Auto Driver Replaces His Seat With Office Chair, Netizens Call Him 'Innovative'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Photo: Bengaluru Auto Driver Replaces His Seat With Office Chair, Netizens Call Him 'Innovative'

Viral Photo: Bengaluru Auto Driver Replaces His Seat With Office Chair, Netizens Call Him 'Innovative'

“Auto driver’s seat had an office chair fixed for extra comfort, man i love Bangalore,” she wrote while captioning the photo and letting it go viral on the internet. Soon, another passenger named Sudeep who was ferried on this auto recollected his experience by saying, "I’ve gone in the same auto too, still fascinated by what he’s done with the seat."

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Rickshaw wala drives n office chair, photo goes viral | X/Shivani Matlapudi

How about stopping an auto rickshaw to find something unusual inside it? It would definitely be an attention grabber when you come across an auto ditching the regular seat to replace it with comfortable office chair. Yes, you read that right. The internet is talking about a Bengaluru auto driver who swapped his usual seat with a comfortable alternative. He installed the office chair into his vehicle and drove the vehicle by sitting on it, leaving passengers stunned about the modification.

When a passenger spot and boarded an auto rickshaw in Bengaluru which had a different driver's seat, resembling an office chair, she couldn't control herself from sharing about it online. Taking to social media, an X user named Shivani posted a photo of the vehicle, featuring the unique seat.

Check post below

“Auto driver’s seat had an office chair fixed for extra comfort, man i love Bangalore,” she wrote while captioning the photo and letting it go viral on the internet. Soon, another passenger named Sudeep who was ferried on this auto recollected his experience by saying, "I’ve gone in the same auto too, still fascinated by what he’s done with the seat."

FPJ Shorts
Jackky Bhagnani Accuses Ali Abbas Zafar Of Criminal Conspiracy, Hijacking BMCM Production: 'Budget Increased From ₹125 Cr To ₹154 Cr'
Jackky Bhagnani Accuses Ali Abbas Zafar Of Criminal Conspiracy, Hijacking BMCM Production: 'Budget Increased From ₹125 Cr To ₹154 Cr'
Procore Championship In Napa: Indian-American Golfer Sahith Theegala Defends His First PGA Title
Procore Championship In Napa: Indian-American Golfer Sahith Theegala Defends His First PGA Title
Maharashtra: FIR Filed Against AIMIM Protestors For Rasta Roko Near Mulund Check Naka
Maharashtra: FIR Filed Against AIMIM Protestors For Rasta Roko Near Mulund Check Naka
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Security Tightened In Union Territory Ahead Of 2nd Phase Of Polling; Visuals Surface
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Security Tightened In Union Territory Ahead Of 2nd Phase Of Polling; Visuals Surface

Netizens react

Hours after being uploaded, the picture of the not-so-regular driver's seat from the three wheeler received several reactions. Shivani's post caught the attention of people and made them react to it. Netizens noted how the auto driver had tweaked his seat for his own comfort and called it "Innovative." Many appreciated what the man had done, but a few questioned whether it was legally acceptable to alter vehicle parts in such a way.

"City has got the innovative essence in its blood...At least He Cares of his posture," people said while acknowledging him for customising his seat. Meanwhile, others asked, "Is it legal? So that he can break road rules even for comfortably?"

According to available reports, there's no clear statement on the prohibition of customising the interiors of the auto rickshaw, considering it keeps up to the height, size and other specifications listed by the RTOs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Scary, Unable To Sleep': Mumbai Thunder Wakes Citizens Up At 4 AM; Visuals Of Severe Weather On...

'Scary, Unable To Sleep': Mumbai Thunder Wakes Citizens Up At 4 AM; Visuals Of Severe Weather On...

Rain In Mumbai Metro! Viral Video Shows Water Leakage In Train Compartment; Netizens React

Rain In Mumbai Metro! Viral Video Shows Water Leakage In Train Compartment; Netizens React

Viral Photo: Bengaluru Auto Driver Replaces His Seat With Office Chair, Netizens Call Him...

Viral Photo: Bengaluru Auto Driver Replaces His Seat With Office Chair, Netizens Call Him...

'Husband Will Remarry But Child Will Remain Motherless': Netizens Express Anger After Mangaluru...

'Husband Will Remarry But Child Will Remain Motherless': Netizens Express Anger After Mangaluru...

VIDEO: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Car Gets Stuck In Pothole Amid Heavy Rains In...

VIDEO: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Car Gets Stuck In Pothole Amid Heavy Rains In...