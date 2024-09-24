Viral Photo: Bengaluru Auto Driver Replaces His Seat With Office Chair, Netizens Call Him 'Innovative'

Bengaluru Rickshaw wala drives n office chair, photo goes viral | X/Shivani Matlapudi

How about stopping an auto rickshaw to find something unusual inside it? It would definitely be an attention grabber when you come across an auto ditching the regular seat to replace it with comfortable office chair. Yes, you read that right. The internet is talking about a Bengaluru auto driver who swapped his usual seat with a comfortable alternative. He installed the office chair into his vehicle and drove the vehicle by sitting on it, leaving passengers stunned about the modification.

When a passenger spot and boarded an auto rickshaw in Bengaluru which had a different driver's seat, resembling an office chair, she couldn't control herself from sharing about it online. Taking to social media, an X user named Shivani posted a photo of the vehicle, featuring the unique seat.

Check post below

Hahaha I’ve gone in the same auto too, still fascinated by what he’s done with the seat 😂 pic.twitter.com/oSOcEVn6d4 — Sudeep S D (@sudeepsd_) September 23, 2024

“Auto driver’s seat had an office chair fixed for extra comfort, man i love Bangalore,” she wrote while captioning the photo and letting it go viral on the internet. Soon, another passenger named Sudeep who was ferried on this auto recollected his experience by saying, "I’ve gone in the same auto too, still fascinated by what he’s done with the seat."

Netizens react

Hours after being uploaded, the picture of the not-so-regular driver's seat from the three wheeler received several reactions. Shivani's post caught the attention of people and made them react to it. Netizens noted how the auto driver had tweaked his seat for his own comfort and called it "Innovative." Many appreciated what the man had done, but a few questioned whether it was legally acceptable to alter vehicle parts in such a way.

"City has got the innovative essence in its blood...At least He Cares of his posture," people said while acknowledging him for customising his seat. Meanwhile, others asked, "Is it legal? So that he can break road rules even for comfortably?"

According to available reports, there's no clear statement on the prohibition of customising the interiors of the auto rickshaw, considering it keeps up to the height, size and other specifications listed by the RTOs.