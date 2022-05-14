'Kwality passwords, Havmor patience': Mumbai Police is enjoying ice-creams in style

It's a Saturday today, so what? Mumbai Police seems to be enjoying scoops of yummy chilled snack amidst summer heat. Probably, it's time for us too to sync to their suggestions on the ice-creams.

Addressing digital security to road safety, the police force took to share witty awareness message on social media. 'Not Natural to share OTP, Kwality passwords, Life is Amul-ya, Havmor patience...' these words took to hint at ice cream brands yet talk of important concerns.

"One can never be too 'kool-fi' to observe safety," read the post caption followed by Marathi text suggesting that if one's not wishing to create 'Gadbad' (mess/ice-cream flavour) in life, one must take care of the safety protocols.



Check the post right here:

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10:21 AM IST