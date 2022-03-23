Kerala: People dressed in Khaki groove to Bhuban Badyakar’s 'Kacha Badam'; watch video

The words 'Kacha Badam' have now become a feeling for netizens with videos surfacing over the internet, from lip-sync to dance steps over the viral song.



To the unversed, Bhuban Badyakar is a peanut seller from West Bengal who sang 'Badam Badam' jingle to sell his product across villages, and went viral for his creation.

In a recent video that's doing rounds on the internet, we can see people dressed in Khaki uniform recreating the steps of the trending beat 'Kacha Badam'.

Watch the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The visuals somewhat suggest the dance to have be done at the entrance of Hotel Dewland, which is based in the state of Kerala. However, there is no clarity on whether the people filmed, in the viral song reel, are police or actors on a set.

Twitterati have suggested that they could be from the police force, as the lady and two men with red belts, shoes would be IPS officer, DySP's of state police respectively, followed by two subordinate staff. Yet, some opined that they are mere actors, stating along that dancing or performing such acts in uniform isn't an acceptable act.

One of the internet user took to identify an officer from the video, and wrote, "... Can identify Krishna Prasad Sir he is an enthusiast."

Advertisement

Wow. If you find him somewhere, share my greetings with him. — Da_Lying_Lama🇮🇳 (@GoofyOlives) March 22, 2022

Bro the lady is an IPS officer and two DySP's of state police and other are Subordinate staff! So never blame any state police for it. — NSB (@nnsngh9) March 22, 2022

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:15 PM IST