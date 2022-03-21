Kolkata: Kacha Badam fame Bhuban Badyakar's 'idol' hits the city during Gopal Puja

Bhuban Badyakar, who went viral for his peanut jingle 'Kacha Badam', has now got an idol made after him.

Within a span of four days, an artist from Kumartuli took to create a real-like idol of Bhuban da. According to India Today, the creation is a 5.5 feet statue of Badyakar that hit the city during ‘Gopal Puja’. It was talented artist Parimal Paul, who made this statue.

To the unversed, Bhuban Badyakar is a peanut seller from West Bengal who sang 'Badam Badam' jingle to sell his product across villages, and went viral for his creation. The words 'Kacha Badam' have now become a feeling for netizens with videos surfacing over the internet, from lip-sync to dance steps over the viral song.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022