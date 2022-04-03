Kerala: IAS officer joins students at flash mob, dances to 'Nagada Sang Dhol' in viral video

In a video shared on Facebook by Ajin Pathanamthitta, we can see IAS officer Divya Iyer - who is also the Pathanamthitta District Collector - joining college students in a flash mob at Kerala.

For the announcement of the 'Mahatma Gandhi University Art Festival', an event was organised in the district stadium, it was graced by Iyer's presence and lifted up with her dance moves.

In the now viral video, the IAS officer can be seen grooving to the beats of 'Nagada Sang Dhol' from the Ranveer-Deepika starrer' Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'.

Watch the video, right here:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:28 AM IST