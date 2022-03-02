Kerala girl in Ukraine seeks to travel India with pet dog; Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty lauds her

A medical student from Idukki district of Kerala identified as Arya Aldrin is one of the Indian students facing concerns amidst Russia Ukraine conflict. The girl is a compassionate pet lover for having refused to travel back without her Siberian Husky – Zaira.

In Vinnytsia, Arya is waiting for permission from the Indian authorities to accompany Zaira on the evacuation flight, suggested reports.

As per the report published in news 9, since Russia announced the "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24, Arya has been running from pillar to post to get the paperwork ready to take Zairaa to India. Arya even told her parents in India that she would not come back without Zaira. Indian Student Refuses to Fly Out of Ukraine Without His Pet Dog.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty wrote in praise of the student in a Facebook post in Malayalam, "Without abandoning her pet dog, Arya is on her way to India from a war-torn country. It is born out of love and the world benefits from such love." According to recent updates, the pet lover and the doggo are set to travel to India, and are doing well at the airport.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:50 AM IST