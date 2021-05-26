Just took the jab? DO NOT share your COVID-19 vaccination certificate on social media; here's why

As millennials, we wish to share all our noble deeds with friends and family on social media in order to make ourselves feel appreciated. Be it a picture of an inked finger after casting a vote or more recently a photograph of the certificate issued after vaccination, we feel compelled to let others know about it - or what's the point?

While the former may be relatively safe, the latter might lead to adverse consequences, which is why the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a warning against it.

Cyber Dost - a safety and cybersecurity awareness handle maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs, earlier on Tuesday posted an advisory on Twitter, which read “Beware of sharing #vaccination certificate on social media."