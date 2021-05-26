Misinformation campaign on COVID-19 vaccination by Ramdev should be stopped: IMA writes to PM Modi -- Read full text

Read the full text here

"Indian medical association is proactively spearheading your commitment to enforcing vaccination to all above 18 years, as the tool to overcome the corona pandemic. When you initiated the vaccine rollout, IMA leaders across the country stood first to get the vaccine and by this dispelled the vaccine hesitancy. With the sincere efforts of the Government and the modern medical health care professionals, India could vaccinate nearly 20 crore people, one of the fastest vaccinations drive in the world. We thank your initiative to augment the indoor production of more vaccines and approval of vaccines from other countries to be used in our country.

It is gratifying to note that only 0.06 %of people who received both the vaccine got minimal infection by a coronavirus, and very rarely vaccinated people had a severe lung infection. It is well proved, that by vaccination we save our people and country from catastrophic cascades of severe Infection. IMA is also grateful to our Prime minister Ji for your efforts to address the importance of vaccination in all your pubic addresses along with COVID.19 appropriate behaviors. We appeal to you to give motivation for this in your forthcoming MANN KI BAAT episode too. At this juncture, painfully we bring to your kind notice, the video claiming 10,000 doctors have died In spite of taking both the dose of vaccine and lakhs of people have died due to allopathic medicine are circulating virally in the social media, as said by Mr. Ramdev, Owner of Patanjati products.

We the members of the modern medicine professionals submit; we follow the guidelines and protocols issued by the Ministry of health through ICMR or the National task force in our treatment offered to millions of people coming to our hospitals. If someone is claiming the allopathic medicine has killed the people, it is an attempt to challenge the Ministry who has issued the protocol for treatment to us.

In this corona war, as our doctors are serving in the front line and meeting out to Salvage very critical people as on date as per registry, we have lost 753 doctors in the first wave and 513 in the second wave. None in the first wave could receive the vaccine and the majority who had died in the second wave also couldn't take their vaccine for various reasons. Now deceitfully attributing 10000 people have died in spite of two doses of vaccination, is a deliberate move to stall the efforts of vaccination to reach Our masses and it needs to be curtailed immediately.

IMA, the professional organization of Modern medical doctor's time and again had stated that, we respect. acknowledge and compliment all systems of medicine especially our Indian system of Ayurvedic Medicine, as each system is helping our people differently. We are not against any medicine promoted by the Ministry and happy to share in most of our public health treatment centers, the drugs promoted by the AYUSH ministry. We opposed certain drugs promoted without the approval of Ministry as a curative drug

We are pained to witness the great services rendered by nearly 10 lakhs of Modern medical doctors in the forefront to work with dedication to keep the mortality of Our Corona patients around 1 percent with the limited manpower and resources. which many developed countries couldn't achieve are ridiculed and called as a stupid system.

We appeal to your highness, to take appropriate action against individuals viciously propagating the message of fear on vaccination and challenge the Government of India protocols for treatment for their vested interest in their company products. This in Our opinion is a clear-cut case of a sedition and such persons should be booked immediately without any delay under the charges of sedition. IMA is committed to serving with Government in this COVID-19 war.

Thanking you"