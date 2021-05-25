COVID-19: Aarogya Setu app will display your vaccination status now - Here's how

India's COVID-19 contact tracing app - Aarogya Setu which was introduced earlier in the first wave of pandemic outbreak by the government has been updated now to show the vaccination status of a person. The app was introduced to trace contact and for dissemination of medical advisories intended to contain the spread of Covid-19 in India and is currently maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

In a tweet, Aarogya Setu notified, “Now your Vaccination Status can be updated on Aarogya Setu. Get your self vaccinated - Get the Double Blue Ticks and Get the Blue Shield."

How Aarogya Setu works?

The application uses Bluetooth and the personal contact number of a person to mark them as either Covid-19 positive or negative. All Covid-19 test results are uploaded by the laboratory which have analysed the samples to the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR’s) online portal.

Once a person tests positive for the coronavirus disease, ICMR then shares the user’s contact number with the Aarogya Setu based on which the person is marked as Covid-19 positive in the app—indicated by status changed to red colour).