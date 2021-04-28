Twitter filled with complaints and memes after CoWin, Aarogya Setu fail to handle vaccine registrations

With COVID-19 vaccine registrations opening up for all adults from April 28, anticipation was mixed with chaos and confusion as the day progressed.

A quick perusal of Twitter indicates that countless individuals had attempted the registration process without success, prompting officials to issue a clarification. When people could not register even after multiple attempts, they took to Twitter to complain and vent their frustration.

Later, the official Twitter handle Aarogya Setu app released a tweet informing that registration will begin at 4 pm on Wednesday.

According to a post from the Aarogya Setu Twitter handle, registrations for the third phase of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive will be opening at 4 pm on April 28. One can register via the CoWIN website, the Aarogya Setu app or the UMANG app. The inoculation process and documents to be provided to get the jab will remain the same.