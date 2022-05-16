Jugaad! Used cold drink bottle turns swimming safety product; watch video

Summer vacations have begun for school children and it's time to enjoy jumping into the waters at your native place. Love that experience? During then, if one isn't aware of swimming and/or prefers to secure self with swimming safety equipment, either they purchase the floating pool ring or create something alike.

Considering the fact that it might not be affordable for a village based desi swimming lover to opt for a typical float jacket or ring, a creative mind took to create something for himself.

In a video shared by @call_me_suri_04 on Instagram we can a see a young boy jumping into a water body with a cold drink bottle turned swimming safety product. What a jugaad! The boy wears two plastic bottles, tied together via a string, against his waist to enjoy his swim.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

ALSO READ Watch video: Good samaritan rescues stranded dog

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 10:18 AM IST